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An Obsessive Need to Keep a Healthy Diet Could Soon Be Classified as an Eating Disorder

Proposed as a disorder in 1997, orthorexia nervosa may lead to consequences like anxiety and malnutrition.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 8, 2019
orthorexia nervosa
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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