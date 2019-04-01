share
The Swdl
Despite Education Gains, STEM Women in India Still Face Unequal Field

“In India, we don’t doubt that women can study science. What we doubt is whether they can have a career in science because of family commitments.”

Reshmi Chakraborty
May 28, 2019
AuthorReshmi Chakraborty

Reshmi Chakraborty is a freelance writer based in Pune. She likes to write on gender, social trends, development and people and is always torn between reading a book or watching yet another series on Netflix.

