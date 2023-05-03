share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We Need to Reframe Mental Health as a Social Justice Issue, Not a Personal Problem

Therapy that does not address root causes of social oppression is a band-aid solution.

written by
Shreya Ila Anasuya
published
Sep 15, 2019
mental health and oppression
Rohith Vemula’s death in 2016 sparked protests and outrage across India and gained widespread media attention as a case of discrimination against Dalits.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeHealth
AuthorShreya Ila Anasuya

Shreya Ila Anasuya is a writer of fiction and non-fiction, an independent journalist, and the managing editor of Skin Stories, a digital publication on disability, sexuality, and gender housed at the non-profit, Point of View.

Related