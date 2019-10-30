share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Warn Mini‑Brains Used in Lab Research May Be Able to Feel

A group of neuroscientists says it may not be ethical to keep using these mini-organs for research.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 30, 2019
brain organoid ethics
A cross-section of a brain organoid used for research. Image Credit: Madeline A Lancaster/IMBA/EPA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebrains
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related