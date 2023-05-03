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The Psychology of Sexual Kink

Contrary to popular belief, kink fosters community, tolerance, consent and respect.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 7, 2019
what is kink
Image Credit: “Billions” Showtime (2016)
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SocietySexsexuality
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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