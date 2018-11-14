share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pay Transparency Looks Good on Paper but Proves a Tricky Policy to Implement

While making salaries public has the power to bridge the gender pay gap, it has proven to negatively affect how employees view their work.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 17, 2019
does pay transparency work
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietymoneyShow Me The Money
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related