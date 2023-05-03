share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Childhood Memories Are Vivid for Some, Hazy for Others

How can two childhood friends remember the same moment so differently?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jul 30, 2019
vivid childhood memories
Image Credit: Annie Otzen/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturememory
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related