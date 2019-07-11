share
The Swdl
Would Women Trust Men With the Sole Burden of Contraception?

“Maybe I’d want to police him, as in, [ensure] he has the tablet in front of me.”

Pallavi Prasad
Jul 11, 2019
male contraception responsibility
Can men ever be as intentional, honest and motivated as women in using a long-lasting, reversible male contraceptive?
