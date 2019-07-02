share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Average Menstrual Cycle Does Not Last 28 Days, But 29.3 Days

The finding could affect women who rely on period tracker apps to get pregnant, researchers say.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Sep 13, 2019
how long does a menstrual cycle last
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthperiods
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related