share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Why Didn’t They Leave?’ and the Vicious Cycle of Abusive Relationships

The question ignores deep psychological trauma that survivors of intimate partner violence go through.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jun 29, 2019
The question ignores deep psychological trauma that survivors of abusive relationships go through.
The question “Why didn’t she leave” is inherently flawed and lacks nuance and understanding of abuse.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddomestic violence
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related