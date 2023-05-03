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Women’s Mental Load Linked to Distress, Dissatisfaction, Study Finds

It’s not just about who’s doing the chores — it’s about who is keeping track of them all.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 6, 2019
women's mental load
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BodiesMindcarework
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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