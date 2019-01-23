share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Urban Women Spend 312 Minutes a Day in Unpaid Carework; Men Spend 29

Oxfam report highlights India’s deep gender inequality.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 23, 2019
gender inequality in india
Image courtesy of Sara Andreasson
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecarework
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related