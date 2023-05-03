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Urban Women Spend 312 Minutes a Day in Unpaid Carework; Men Spend 29

Oxfam report highlights India’s deep gender inequality.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 23, 2019
gender inequality in india
Image courtesy of Sara Andreasson
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PowerJusticecarework
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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