share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Patient Feedback Could Improve Childbirth Experiences at Hospitals

In whisper networks, new mothers report a dissatisfaction with care that seldom gets back to hospitals.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jul 30, 2019
improving childbirth in hospitals
Image Credit: Unknown
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related