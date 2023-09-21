share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Are Those Butterflies in Your Stomach?

Hint: They’re not love.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 26, 2019
Butterflies in my stomach
Image courtesy of greatist.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebrains
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related