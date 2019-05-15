share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It Takes For the Urban Indian Woman to Dissent

“Fights were a lifestyle, till I moved out.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 14, 2019
urban indian women
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyemotional abusefinancial abuse
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related