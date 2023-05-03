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The Buzz Cut: A Roundup of Our Mental Health Resources

From depression and anxiety to social oppression, we have a long way to go in comprehensively understanding mental health.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 20, 2020
mental health resources
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Alamy
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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