share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Work Absenteeism Less in Countries Where Managers Support Employees’ Mental Health

Survey makes the business case for addressing mental health in the workplace.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Jul 24, 2018
workplace depression
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related