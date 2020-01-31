share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Dissociative Identity Disorder

Previously called multiple personality disorder, DID involves disruptions in memory, awareness and identity.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 31, 2020
what is dissociative identity disorder
Image credit: Split
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related