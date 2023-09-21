share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Mental Health Struggles Are Common After Miscarriage, but Women Get Little to No Support

Instead, they often get blamed — or told another pregnancy will solve their problems.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 4, 2018
mental health miscarriage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindgrief
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related