The Swdl
Is This Normal? “I Hate Roller Coasters”

While some people’s hatred of roller coasters stems from a fear of height, closed spaces, or vertigo — some also dread embarrassing reactions to the ride.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 15, 2020
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Freepik
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

