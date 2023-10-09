share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It Means to Be Gender Dysphoric

Gender dysphoria is the feeling of distress that stems from identifying with a gender different from one’s assigned sex at birth.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 11, 2020
gender dysphoria
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthLGBTQIA+
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related