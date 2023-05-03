share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Postnatal Depression Causes Long‑Term, Multi‑Generational Impact

Most women suffer from some form of mild “baby blues” after childbirth, but for those 10-15% of women who suffer from clinical post-partum depression, also known as postnatal depression, the impact on their early r...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 4, 2018
post natal depression
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindchildbirth
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related