share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Who Face Sexism Are Three Times More Likely to Suffer from Poor Mental Health

Repeated exposure to sexism causes stress, ultimately leading to deterioration of one’s mental state, researchers say.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 7, 2019
mental-health-and-sexism-web.jpg
Image Credit: Peechaya Burroughs/Pinterest
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related