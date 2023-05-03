share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Everything You Need to Know About Obsessive‑Compulsive Disorder

When do repeated thoughts, habits qualify as OCD?

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Mar 11, 2020
what is ocd
Image Credit: unsplash.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthHow Much Is Too Much
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related