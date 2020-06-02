share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Children’s Loneliness Has Long Term Mental Health Impact, Says Study

The study underscores how social isolation can kickstart a cycle of poor emotional health and educational attainment.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 3, 2020
lonely children are more prone to depression
Image Credit: Twitter
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related