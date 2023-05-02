The 'In Perspective' Podcast
The 'In Perspective' Podcast
‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.
All episodes
Sati in Colonial India, Feminist Utopias, and More With Lata Mani
Piro’s Resistance Literature, the Colonial Attack on Dais, and More With Dr. Anshu Malhotra
Decolonising Data Privacy, Digital Leisure, and More With Dr. Payal Arora
Women’s Bodies In Early Indian Art, Global Stereotypes About South Asian Art, and More With Dr. Seema Bawa
The Devolution of Heroines in Pakistani TV Dramas, Changing Perceptions of Urdu, and More With Dr. Amina Yaqin
How Barbie Came To India, Toru Dutt’s Travel Narratives, and More With Dr. Inderpal Grewal
How Torture Is Used to Exercise State Power, Thangjam Manorama’s Murder, and More With Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta
The Hidden Dangers of Hysterectomies, Women’s Access to Sexual Healthcare, and More With Dr. Sapna Desai
Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu
Why Environmental Impact Assessments Are Controversial, India’s Coastline Policy Problem, and More With Kanchi Kohli and Manju Menon
