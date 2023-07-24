Sati in Colonial India, Feminist Utopias, and More With Lata Mani

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:40:00- Can progressive aspects of religious faith and practices be used to advocate for the cause of social justice?

00:09:49:00- Why is it important to engage with religion in a critical way?

00:15:24:00- Why do you think it’s important to engage with religion? What value does it have to discourse in our country ?

00:21:49:00- What were the factors at play when it came to social reform related to women in colonial India? How much of a role did women’s welfare play, and how much agency did they have?

00: 27:25:00- How do different feminist discourses converge?

00:33:00:00- What are ways to embody a feminism that is an oppositional force? What are the ways in which we can implement this in the way we practice feminist politics?

00:35:51:00– What role does suffering play in the imagination and creation of solidarity? How do we ensure the autonomy of dignity from suffering?