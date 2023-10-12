share
The Swdl
How Torture Is Used to Exercise State Power, Thangjam Manorama’s Murder, and More With Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta

In this episode, Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta discusses the absence of public debate on state torture in India, the murder of Thangjam Manorama, and the use of police violence at peaceful protests.

ip-podcast-ep-43-cover.jpg
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

