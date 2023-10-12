How Torture Is Used to Exercise State Power, Thangjam Manorama’s Murder, and More With Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta
In this episode, Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta discusses the absence of public debate on state torture in India, the murder of Thangjam Manorama, and the use of police violence at peaceful protests.
Keep listeningBrowse Series
The 'In Perspective' Podcast
The 'In Perspective' Podcast
Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu
The 'In Perspective' Podcast