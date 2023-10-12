How Torture Is Used to Exercise State Power, Thangjam Manorama’s Murder, and More With Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:52:12- How has physical and mental torture been used as a tool for exercising state power in India?

00:09:01:04- Why were tools like narco-analysis and lie detectors introduced? In what ways do they enable custodial torture in India?

00:18:05:15- Is there an absence of debate on torture in India? What are the theoretical framings that allow for a denial of torture despite an evidence of such high levels of custodial death in India?

00:36:21:17- Was the Thangjam Manorama case a landmark moment in the mainstream discourse around AFSPA and torture? Or did it not end up becoming the catalyst it should have been?

00:40:18:02- With regard to the role of the Supreme court, do concerns and interventions over social or equality trump political or liberty? How do aspects of political liberty get addressed even in the absence of a focus on it?

00:51:28:09- What are the roots of the normalisation of the torture of protestors in movements like the anti-CAA-NRC protests?