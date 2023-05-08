The Mumbai Bar Dancer Ban, Rethinking Sex Work, and More With Dr. Chaitanya Lakkimsetti

In this episode, sociologist Dr. Chaitanya Lakkimsetti discusses how the AIDS epidemic changed the Indian state’s relationship with sex workers, and the problems with the moral panic around bar dancing in Maharashtra.

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00;01;01;02- How does sexual labor act as a site for the pursuit of social mobility and well-being for women dancers?

00;09;47;29- What are some scenarios where we see the dichotomy in how we treat women’s sexual labor?

00;14;07;26- How did the AIDS epidemic impact the Indian state’s relationship with sex workers?

00;24;08;17- Before Section 377 was read down in 2018, legal judgments often presented very conflicting attitudes towards sexual minorities in India. What were some of these conflicting judgements, and what problems did they pose in people’s everyday lives?

00;37;26;21- What are some of the problems with the Indian state’s approach to legislation and protection of trans* rights post the NALSA judgment?