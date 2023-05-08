share
The Swdl
The Mumbai Bar Dancer Ban, Rethinking Sex Work, and More With Dr. Chaitanya Lakkimsetti

In this episode, sociologist Dr. Chaitanya Lakkimsetti discusses how the AIDS epidemic changed the Indian state’s relationship with sex workers, and the problems with the moral panic around bar dancing in Maharasht...

ip-ep-39-cover-dr-chaitanya-lakkimsetti.jpg
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

