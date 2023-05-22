share
The Swdl
Why Environmental Impact Assessments Are Controversial, India’s Coastline Policy Problem, and More With Kanchi Kohli and Manju Menon

In this episode, environment researchers Kanchi Kohli and Manju Menon discuss environmental impact assessments in India, and the impact of environmental degradation on local communities.

AuthorThe Swaddle Team

