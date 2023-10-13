share
Decolonising Data Privacy, Digital Leisure, and More With Dr. Payal Arora

In this episode, digital anthropologist, Dr. Payal Arora discusses why mobile leisure like online romance and entertainment is necessary, data policies across South Asia, and why data privacy is a big concern.

