A New Dalit Womanhood in Colonial India, Education and Women’s Domestic Work, and More With Dr. Shailaja Paik

00:00:40:00- Why do mainstream feminists and dalit men believe that dalit women are more ‘liberated’ than high caste women? What are the problems with this though pattern?

00:04:55:12- What is ‘Dalit femininity’ and ‘oppressed sexuality,’ and how do we interrogate and understand these two?

00:07:20:00- How was ‘a new Dalit womanhood’ forged in Colonial India? What role did social reformers like Jyotirao Phule and Dr B.R Ambedkar play in it?

00:16:04:00- What kind of culture did upper-caste Marathi elite constitute in 20th century Maharashtra? How did it reinforce inequality in ‘high’ and ‘low’ communities and culture?

00:21:47:00- How did women’s education in India change their views about themselves?

00:27:47:00- How did Dalit women have power relationships in the wider society, and how do these relationships have a bearing on the access and quality of education?

00:33:18:00- How was the access and quality of education in formal institutions received by Dalit girls?

00:37:23:00- What was the prevailing view about access for Dali women?

00:40:00:00- What direction does academic research, especially Indian historical research, need to take to tell stories and to unearth research?