share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A New Dalit Womanhood in Colonial India, Education and Women’s Domestic Work, and More With Dr. Shailaja Paik

In this episode historian Dr. Shailaja Paik discusses the factors that have impacted Dalit women’s access to and quality of education in India over time.

ep-50-cover-dr-shailaja-paik.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Keep listening

Browse Series