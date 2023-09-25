share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Barbie Came To India, Toru Dutt’s Travel Narratives, and More With Dr. Inderpal Grewal

In this episode, gender and sexuality studies scholar Dr. Inderpal Grewal discusses the first modern Indian travelogs, Pandita Ramabai’s advocacy for Indian widows, and media portrayals of honor killing. ‘In Perspe...

ip-ep-44-cover_dr-inderpal-grewal.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Keep listening

Browse Series