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The Hidden Dangers of Hysterectomies, Women’s Access to Sexual Healthcare, and More With Dr. Sapna Desai

Public health specialist Dr. Sapna Desai discusses the curious case of early hysterectomies in India and why we need to broaden our understanding of women’s reproductive health.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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