The Swdl
The Devolution of Heroines in Pakistani TV Dramas, Changing Perceptions of Urdu, and More With Dr. Amina Yaqin

In this episode, Urdu and Postcolonial Studies reader Dr. Amina Yaqin talks about Pakistani TV shows, female readership of Urdu novels in the 19th century, and understanding women’s life narratives through autobiog...

AuthorThe Swaddle Team

