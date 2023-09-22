Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:01:00:13- What are some of the major development challenges facing the Northeast today?

00:05:21:13- What are the pitfalls of Northeast India becoming a buffer zone without being part of the development process? And what are some of the pitfalls of the way the Look East policy is playing out?

00:09:05:01- Is there a lack of understanding of indigenous cultures of Northeast India? How does that play out in the Indian state’s policies?

00:15:48:19- How has the militarisation of Nagaland impacted women, and in turn the women-led civil social movements in the region?

00:20:12:17- Why does the responsibility of peacekeeping end up falling on women in Nagaland?

00:22:36:19- How have questions around representation, such as reservation for women in municipal bodies in Nagaland, played out historically?

00:32:37:03- How do Naga women writers shape feminist perspectives on the region?

Credits:

Featuring: Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu

Producer: Aditi Patel

Original Interview Edit: Anahita Sachdev

Cover Art: Hitesh Sonar

Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman