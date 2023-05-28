share
The Swdl
Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu

In this episode, scholar and activist Professor Rosemary Dzuvichu discusses the absence of public debate on state torture in India, the murder of Thangjam Manorama, and the use of police violence at peaceful protes...

episode-41-cover.jpg
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

