Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu

In this episode, scholar and activist Professor Rosemary Dzuvichu discusses the absence of public debate on state torture in India, the murder of Thangjam Manorama, and the use of police violence at peaceful protests.

Notes:

00:01:00:13- What are some of the major development challenges facing the Northeast today?

00:05:21:13- What are the pitfalls of Northeast India becoming a buffer zone without being part of the development process? And what are some of the pitfalls of the way the Look East policy is playing out?

00:09:05:01- Is there a lack of understanding of indigenous cultures of Northeast India? How does that play out in the Indian state’s policies?

00:15:48:19- How has the militarisation of Nagaland impacted women, and in turn the women-led civil social movements in the region?

00:20:12:17- Why does the responsibility of peacekeeping end up falling on women in Nagaland?

00:22:36:19- How have questions around representation, such as reservation for women in municipal bodies in Nagaland, played out historically?

00:32:37:03- How do Naga women writers shape feminist perspectives on the region?