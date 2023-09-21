The Buzz Cut: The Best of The Swaddle in 2018

In The Buzz Cut, we normally bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week. This week, we’re bringing you a round-up of all the weird, controversial and wonderful stories we’ve written this year.

We dug into the private lives of India’s happily single people, and child-free couples, who are quietly proving marriage and babies aren’t the only paths to fulfillment.

*

Doctors are still in the dark about what causes polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, so we talked with women who are finding their own ways to manage the condition.

*

We talked to some cool people. From MP Milind Deora telling us his take on the #MeToo movement in India, to a cutting edge PCOS researcher, to an entrepreneur who embraces the title ‘failure,’ to a writer who chronicles love and marriage in India, to an academic taking a long, hard look at the modelling industry, to a gene-editing researcher about a future of designer babies.

*

We profiled a cab driver, a bouncer, a bar dancer, and a home guard, all of whom defy societal expectations each day as she goes to work, in our podcast series, The Night Shift.

*

We explored all the joys, fears, doubt and anger of being a single parent in India.

*

We celebrated the Supreme Court finally reversed Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalized homosexual activity — and noted that it’s just the start toward equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

*

India’s #MeToo movement kicked up to another level, and we covered it all — from why anonymous allegations should be believed, to the mental health toll on survivors.

*

We put a spotlight on mental health during and after pregnancy, exploring everything form postpartum bipolar mood disorder, which is often mistaken for the joy of new motherhood; to postpartum thyroiditis, which is often mistaken for the opposite; to the mental health burden of a lost pregnancy.

*

We asked why more women aren’t using the most effective, longest lasting form of birth control.

*

We exposed how women often aren’t believed when they report physical pain — and what the consequences are when no one listens to them.

*

We cut through all the fake news about the GoI’s new MR vaccine campaign.

*

Our series The Home Makers began exploring the untold stories of the workers who complete and care for our homes and families.

*

And finally, we tried hypnotherapy to manage our stress. Spoiler: You may want to look into a different technique for 2019.