share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Some Doctors See Pain As Just A Symptom of Being Female

Health care can’t shake its sexism problem.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 15, 2018
women's pain
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related