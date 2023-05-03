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Some Doctors See Pain As Just A Symptom of Being Female

Health care can’t shake its sexism problem.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 15, 2018
women's pain
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PowerIdentityHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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