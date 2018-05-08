share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

I Tried Hypnotherapy to Manage My Daily Stress

The experience actually stressed me out even more.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
May 8, 2018
hypnotherapy for stress
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindmental health
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related