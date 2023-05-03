share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Talking Feminism and Fashion with ‘Mannequin’ Author Manjima Bhattacharjya

“We’re blinded by the dazzle that hides the ugly realities of the powerlessness of the labour it runs on.”

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 17, 2018
Manjima Bhattacharjya
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplefashion
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related