share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Most Effective, Long Lasting, Reversible Birth Control Method No One Uses

IUDs have a PR problem in India.

written by
Suchita Parikh-Mundul
published
Aug 9, 2018
IUDs in India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbirth control
AuthorSuchita Parikh-Mundul

Suchita Parikh-Mundul likes attaching helpful descriptors to nouns. For instance, she's a half-baked writer, pseudo poet, full-time bibliophile and serial vacationist. She also enjoys creating her own vocabulary, so that's 'vacationist,' explained. She's worked with print magazines and websites, and published a book of poetry (juvenilia) a long, long time ago. She currently freelances as a writer and copy editor.

Related