share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What is CRISPR‑Cas9, the Tool Behind the Gene‑Edited Babies in China?

Debojyoti Chakraborty, a genome editing researcher, explains.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 2, 2018
CRISPR-cas9 gene editing
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechcrispr
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related