share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Everything You Want to Know About the MR Vaccine and the GoI Campaign Behind It

The nationwide immunization drive has sparked a lot of fake news.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 12, 2018
india government mr vaccine campaign in schools
Image courtesy of Claudia Stocker
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcurrent events
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related