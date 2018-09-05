share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Supreme Court Finally Reverses Discriminatory Parts of Section 377

The landmark moment kicks-off a long road toward equality.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Sep 6, 2018
Section 377 IPC judgement
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeIt's About Time
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related