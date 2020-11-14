share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Some Reasons Why Family Time in India Is So Fraught

Joint families, chosen families or estranged ones — this Diwali, it may be time to understand them a bit better.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 14, 2020
how do i talk to my family
Image Credit: Rajshri Productions
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefamily
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related