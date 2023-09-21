share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and the Glorification of the Indian Joint Family

“Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan Will Never Move out of Jalsa” screamed the headlines. “Why do I care? And whose business is it besides theirs, you patriarchal twits?” I screamed back. Unfortunately, webpages canno...

written by
Akhila Vijaykumar
published
Jan 11, 2018
joint family bachchan family
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureextended family
AuthorAkhila Vijaykumar

Akhila Vijaykumar is a writer with experience across advertising and journalism. Occasionally, the crossover does make her demand truth from soap and try to cajole quotes into starbursts, but no harm no foul. She loves books by Terry Pratchett, dogs and pizza, often at the same time.

Related