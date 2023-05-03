share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Perfectly Captures the Only‑Child Family Dynamic

The fictional threesome is an inseparable team.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Apr 9, 2018
santa clarita diet
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturefamily
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related