share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tell Me More: Talking STEM Education and Bias With the Co‑Founders of The Life of Science

“…The dominant narrative is something like ‘Who will marry you if you do a Ph.D?’ in our society.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 14, 2020
STEM in India
Image Courtesy: Nandita Jayaraj, Aashima Freidog
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleeducation
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related