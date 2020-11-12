share
The Swdl
All the Arguments You Need: to Convince People They Need a Free Media

There’s more at stake than your favorite TV show.

Rajvi Desai
Nov 12, 2020
press freedom in India
Image credit: Alamy
Tags
SocietyCulturefreedom of speech
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

