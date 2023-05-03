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Unlearning My Family’s Toxic Masculinity

Indian men are actively discouraged from practicing emotional self-regulation because they are taught they have no need for it.

written by
Dev Moraes
published
Jun 5, 2019
Toxic masculinity in india
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Societydomestic violenceessay
AuthorDev Moraes

Based in Paris, Dev Moraes (pseudonym) has a BA in English Literature and an MA in International Affairs. He writes fiction and non-fiction around issues of gender, queerness, politics, language and foreign policy. He loves dogs and all kinds of food and thinks the world would be a different place if we all tempered our discourses with love, vulnerability and empathy. His favorite authors are Gabriel Garcìa Marquez, Arundhati Roy and Philippa Gregory.

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